Beetle Coin Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $13.77, $24.68 and $5.60. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $918,413.57 and $30,546.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00053470 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 227,051,198 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.68, $51.55, $5.60, $24.43, $13.77, $32.15, $7.50, $18.94, $50.98, $20.33 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.