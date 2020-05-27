BERNcash (BERN) Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last Week

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. In the last seven days, BERNcash has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One BERNcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BERNcash has a market cap of $32,625.94 and approximately $1.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00807113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028533 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031550 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00204171 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00155948 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001945 BTC.

BERNcash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BERNcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BERNcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

