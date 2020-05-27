BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 136,506 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.05% of BioLife Solutions worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $2,684,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $289,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,405.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 476,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $7,685,722.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,988 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $328.26 million, a PE ratio of 145.91, a P/E/G ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.39. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $21.18.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 97.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLFS. BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

