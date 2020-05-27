Bismuth (BIS) Price Tops $0.0774

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 29.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.06 million and $2,524.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0774 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 57.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005481 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

