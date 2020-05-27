BitBall (BTB) Reaches Market Cap of $315,047.65

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $315,047.65 and approximately $123,510.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028469 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00024243 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000293 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,206.56 or 1.00782552 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00074003 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000583 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,153,994 tokens. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

