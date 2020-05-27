Bitblocks Reaches Market Cap of $424,114.04 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $424,114.04 and approximately $92,539.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028054 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00024380 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000294 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,228.73 or 1.00198019 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00074027 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000580 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 230,419,435 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

