Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $549,126.68 and $3,302.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00505236 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00097262 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00063698 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000852 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.