Bitradio Price Reaches $0.0058 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 65% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Bitradio has a market cap of $51,046.88 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 52.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009512 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002524 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000708 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,795,573 coins and its circulating supply is 8,795,569 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

