Blacer Coin (BLCR) Market Cap Tops $201.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00445727 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 90.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00183922 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014884 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007956 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000355 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.