BlackCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,268.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 19% against the dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $23,268.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000298 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,974,605 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

