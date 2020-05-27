BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Bought by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr comprises 2.1% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the 4th quarter worth about $10,195,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of BDJ stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 26,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,800. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

