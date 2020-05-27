Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s 10th Largest Position

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 3.6% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $19,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.04.

BA stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.41. The stock had a trading volume of 24,999,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,816,432. The firm has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.89. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

