Boise Cascade Co Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Boise Cascade has increased its dividend payment by an average of 78.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Boise Cascade has a payout ratio of 42.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Boise Cascade stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.68. 12,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.24. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCC. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

