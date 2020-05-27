BOMB (BOMB) Price Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last week, BOMB has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $1.01 million and $45,558.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00011881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028041 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00026137 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000294 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,270.04 or 1.00655105 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00074097 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000581 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 923,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 922,690 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

