Bonterra Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Bonterra Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNEFF shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities downgraded Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:BNEFF opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.15. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 117.45%. The business had revenue of $38.45 million during the quarter.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

