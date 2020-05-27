Bottos (BTO) Market Cap Reaches $1.76 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 37.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC, Bit-Z and IDEX. Over the last week, Bottos has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $404,853.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00042967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.76 or 0.03795874 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031193 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010916 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bibox, Gate.io, LBank, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, IDEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

