Brokerages Anticipate Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages predict that Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings. Dmc Global reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dmc Global.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.87 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

BOOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dmc Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

NASDAQ BOOM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.44. 222,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,509. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.26. Dmc Global has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The firm has a market cap of $396.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, CFO Michael Kuta bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,332.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dmc Global during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 175.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dmc Global during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dmc Global during the first quarter worth $55,000.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

