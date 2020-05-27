Brokerages Anticipate GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. GDS reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDS. BidaskClub lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.30 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in GDS by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 2,988.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.86 and a beta of 1.48. GDS has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

