Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.08). Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $54.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

In related news, insider F Kevin Tylus purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $79,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,528.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diego F. Calderin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.0% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 201,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,697,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,877 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 61,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

