BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) PT Lowered to GBX 115

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its target price dropped by Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BT.A. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 179.38 ($2.36).

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

LON BT.A opened at GBX 118.83 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 155.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 98.39 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 212.25 ($2.79).

In other news, insider Matthew Key acquired 66,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £78,390.94 ($103,118.84). Also, insider Philip Jansen bought 1,834,000 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £2,017,400 ($2,653,775.32).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.