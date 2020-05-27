BTU Protocol (BTU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $68,187.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002995 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.73 million and $68,187.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00042980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.72 or 0.03813167 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031219 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010918 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,992 tokens. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

