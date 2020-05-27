Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Burberry Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

BURBY stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.22. 51,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,396. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

