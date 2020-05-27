Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Burberry Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of Burberry Group stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.22. 51,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,396. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $30.91.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

