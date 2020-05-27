Bytom One Day Trading Volume Hits $22.39 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Bytom has a market cap of $70.42 million and $22.39 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0657 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00477586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003476 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 108.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,593,045,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,760,506 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

