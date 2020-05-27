Calculus VCT PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:CLC)

Calculus VCT PLC (LON:CLC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CLC stock remained flat at $GBX 35 ($0.46) during midday trading on Wednesday. Calculus VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.85.

