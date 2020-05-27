Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) Increases Dividend to GBX 44.50 Per Share

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44.50 ($0.59) per share on Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $16.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Caledonia Investments stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,655 ($34.93). 17,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,215. Caledonia Investments has a one year low of GBX 32.20 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 3,691.68 ($48.56). The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,599.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,861.04.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia Investments plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It primarily invests in equity markets. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

