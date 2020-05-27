California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,323,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 422,077 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Chevron worth $313,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.43. 958,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,911,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.88. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

