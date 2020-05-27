California Public Employees Retirement System Has $312.96 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,289,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,755 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.53% of Automatic Data Processing worth $312,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wellesley Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.66. 175,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

