California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,933,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,314,011 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Walt Disney worth $380,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Argus decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.55. 13,771,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,931,158. The stock has a market cap of $218.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.79. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

