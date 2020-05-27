California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,568,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,402 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.72% of CME Group worth $444,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in CME Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,795,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,184,855,000 after acquiring an additional 212,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,607,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,449,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,342,845,000 after acquiring an additional 90,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CME Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,926,000 after acquiring an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,404,000 after purchasing an additional 996,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CME traded down $9.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.27. The company had a trading volume of 238,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,653. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

