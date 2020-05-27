California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,691,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85,451 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.78% of Duke Energy worth $460,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 529,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,213 shares of company stock worth $1,652,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.29.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,994. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.16. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

