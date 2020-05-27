California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,101,480 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 107,428 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.73% of Exelon worth $261,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 244,332 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 73,032 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $33,459,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 427,233 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $19,478,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.58. 444,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,817,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.37.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

