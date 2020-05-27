California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 159,749 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,932,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 159,749 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.37% of Medtronic worth $444,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $95.54. The stock had a trading volume of 391,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,553. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.42 and a 200 day moving average of $105.54. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

