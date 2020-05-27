California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 600,795 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,628,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 600,795 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.34% of Cisco Systems worth $575,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,600,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,231,136. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.