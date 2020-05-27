California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 60,756 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,316,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,756 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.49% of Zoetis worth $272,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,535.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,746. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.34. 149,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,504. The stock has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.14. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.