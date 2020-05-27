California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 68,115 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,092,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,115 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.81% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $353,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $105.09. 145,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,766. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

