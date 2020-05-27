California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 917,584 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,502,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 917,584 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.27% of Comcast worth $429,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Comcast by 128.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $730,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $39.96. 10,856,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,853,062. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

