Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Cambridge Cognition stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Wednesday. Cambridge Cognition has a 1-year low of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 73 ($0.96). The company has a market cap of $7.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.77.

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported GBX (12.40) (($0.16)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (10.60) (($0.14)) by GBX (1.80) (($0.02)).

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health products. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from phases I-IV or a cognitive testing software that enhances the chances of success and minimizing the risk of failure in neuroscience research; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

