Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,864 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $2,654,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

SMG stock opened at $134.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $151.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

