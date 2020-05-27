Capital Gearing Trust plc (LON:CGT) Increases Dividend to GBX 42 Per Share

Capital Gearing Trust plc (LON:CGT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share on Friday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Capital Gearing Trust’s previous dividend of $35.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Capital Gearing Trust stock remained flat at $GBX 4,340 ($57.09) on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,258.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,295.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.54 million and a P/E ratio of 13.78. Capital Gearing Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 40.21 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,490 ($59.06).

Capital Gearing Trust Company Profile

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

