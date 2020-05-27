Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,000 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned about 0.10% of Zoetis worth $52,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,504. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

In other news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,727.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,919 shares of company stock worth $7,617,746 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

