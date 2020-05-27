Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.93%.

CVCO opened at $186.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.12. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $99.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cavco Industries from $215.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cavco Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

