Cfra Raises Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $275.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cfra from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on POOL. Stephens upped their price objective on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.38.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $242.51. 5,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pool has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.56 and a 200 day moving average of $211.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,047,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,405,883 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $743,743,000 after acquiring an additional 139,075 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,055,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pool by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Pool by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 555,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,855 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.