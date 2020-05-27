Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,711 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.59. 2,825,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,911,478. The firm has a market cap of $168.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average of $101.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

