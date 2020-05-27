China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $2.19, Yahoo Finance reports. China Online Education Group updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE COE opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $550.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.01 and a beta of -0.86. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $37.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COE. ValuEngine raised shares of China Online Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on China Online Education Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

