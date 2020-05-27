China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.21

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) announced an annual dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.208 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from China Unicom (Hong Kong)’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect China Unicom (Hong Kong) to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,443. China Unicom has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHU. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

