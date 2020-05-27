China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CYD shares. TheStreet downgraded China Yuchai International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

