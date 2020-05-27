Choice Hotels International (CHH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Choice Hotels International (NYSE: CHH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/18/2020 – Choice Hotels International was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Choice Hotels International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $59.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/12/2020 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $66.00 to $67.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Choice Hotels International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $95.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/4/2020 – Choice Hotels International was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

4/29/2020 – Choice Hotels International had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $91.00 to $66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Choice Hotels International was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Choice Hotels International had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $62.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $73.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Choice Hotels International was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

4/7/2020 – Choice Hotels International was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

4/2/2020 – Choice Hotels International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2020 – Choice Hotels International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.77. 241,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,369. Choice Hotels International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.74.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.87 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 385.30% and a net margin of 22.27%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,879,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,637,000 after acquiring an additional 101,818 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 897,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,809,000 after acquiring an additional 270,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after acquiring an additional 201,429 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

