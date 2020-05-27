Clearway Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CWEN/A) Declares Dividend of $0.21

Clearway Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CWEN/A) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

OTCMKTS:CWEN/A traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 116,550 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW).

