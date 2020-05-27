CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Down 8.7% This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001644 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $823,092.90 and $18,598.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004065 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000469 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00043610 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,453,456 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

